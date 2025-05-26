Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FI stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,772. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

