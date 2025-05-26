Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Magna International stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. 1,745,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,596. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after purchasing an additional 436,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 822,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,437 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 582,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

