Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) versus Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Head to Head Analysis

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oliveda International and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Naspers 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oliveda International and Naspers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million 343.17 -$1.31 million ($0.10) -21.00 Naspers $6.43 billion 7.62 $2.86 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International.

Summary

Naspers beats Oliveda International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

