Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:PSU.U)

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3495 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSU.U remained flat at C$100.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.46.
