Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 106000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -153.56.

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

