eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.02) per share for the quarter.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,408.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.42. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eFFECTOR Therapeutics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.