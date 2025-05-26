eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.02) per share for the quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,408.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.42. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.