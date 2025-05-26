Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2025 – Monster Beverage was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/12/2025 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

5/9/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $63.36. 3,508,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,639. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Monster Beverage Co alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,112 shares of company stock worth $12,033,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.