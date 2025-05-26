Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackRock stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $964.56. The stock had a trading volume of 517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,933. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $752.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $920.93 and a 200-day moving average of $976.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.