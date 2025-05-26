Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.11 on Monday, hitting $5,332.80. 152,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,463. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,379.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,824.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4,897.17.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

