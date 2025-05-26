Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,020,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.