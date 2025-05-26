Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE TMO traded down $6.95 on Monday, reaching $393.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,410. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.54 and its 200-day moving average is $504.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 93,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,562,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

