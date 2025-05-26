Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Evergy stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Evergy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,588. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

