Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on April 11th.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,005.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $881.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,568. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.