E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 554,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

