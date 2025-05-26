Best Water Stocks Worth Watching – May 26th

NuScale Power, Home Depot, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and RTX are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the sourcing, treatment, distribution or management of freshwater. They can include water utilities that deliver potable water, manufacturers of filtration and piping equipment, and firms offering water?quality or infrastructure services. Investors often view water stocks as a way to gain exposure to a critical, growing resource with long?term demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $4.96 on Monday, reaching $30.28. 48,756,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $363.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average of $387.11. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,116,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $71.81. 12,819,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,409. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77.

