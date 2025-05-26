Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, NuScale Power, and Nordstrom are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They tend to offer a balance between the higher growth potential (and risk) of small caps and the relative stability of large caps, making them a popular choice for investors seeking moderate growth with less volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,356,559. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 107,726,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,756,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Nordstrom has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

