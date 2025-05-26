Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – May 26th

United States Steel, Bank of America, MercadoLibre, Capital One Financial, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, and BlackRock are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop, manage or invest in property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial and retail spaces. By buying these equities (which include real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as well as property development and management firms), investors gain exposure to rental income streams and potential capital appreciation without directly purchasing physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,870,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,794,853. The firm has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded down $98.18 on Monday, hitting $2,507.83. The company had a trading volume of 502,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,444. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,190.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,018.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded down $3.89 on Monday, hitting $184.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,799. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,479,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,649,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $72.86. 9,260,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.34 on Monday, reaching $964.56. 517,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,933. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $920.93 and a 200-day moving average of $976.93. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

