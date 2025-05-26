Promising Outdoor Stocks To Research – May 26th

Deckers Outdoor, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are livestock—such as cattle, sheep, goats or poultry—raised primarily in open-air environments like pastures, paddocks or other free-range systems rather than confined indoor facilities. By allowing animals to graze, forage and move freely, outdoor stocking supports natural behaviors, access to fresh air and potentially higher welfare standards. Management of outdoor stocks typically balances stocking density, land resources and environmental considerations to maintain animal health and pasture sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded down $25.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,555,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.96. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.10. 5,235,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Further Reading