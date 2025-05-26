Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – May 26th

Shopify, Blackstone, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that operate cargo vessels and related maritime logistics services. These companies earn revenue from freight rates, charter contracts and port operations. Their share prices tend to be driven by global trade volumes, fuel costs and the balance of ship supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.23. 2,608,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.39. 3,314,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Recommended Stories