Reviewing TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRX Gold and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Fields 0 5 2 0 2.29

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 371.25%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential downside of 19.62%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and Gold Fields”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $45.41 million 1.98 -$470,000.00 ($0.01) -31.83 Gold Fields $5.20 billion 3.97 $703.30 million $2.35 9.83

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold 6.11% 2.21% 1.51% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Fields beats TRX Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

