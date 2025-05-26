Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) dropped 17.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.65. Approximately 7,052,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,682,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

