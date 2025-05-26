Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Still a Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 294,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 73,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Innovotech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.