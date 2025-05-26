Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $217.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

