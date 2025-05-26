Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $162.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $202.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.01 on Monday, hitting $157.51. 5,730,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

