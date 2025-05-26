Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.72. 15,375,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

