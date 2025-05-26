Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – May 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, United States Steel, Constellation Energy, Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, and Capital One Financial are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production and distribution of goods, machinery, tools, and infrastructure-related services. They typically include manufacturers of industrial equipment, construction materials, transportation vehicles, and aerospace or defense systems. As cyclical equities, their performance often correlates with broader economic growth and capital spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.25. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. 15,375,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.55. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $6.02 on Monday, hitting $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.97. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,534,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,517,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.91 on Monday, hitting $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,416,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.41. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.89 on Monday, hitting $184.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.54. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Further Reading