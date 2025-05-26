HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HLS
HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3%
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.