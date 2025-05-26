HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$112.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06.

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

