Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 175495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Pettingell sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$72,210.00. Also, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$347,347.00.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
