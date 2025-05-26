Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well?established, financially sound companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and often regular dividend payments. They’re viewed as relatively lower?risk investments compared with smaller or more volatile firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.70. 893,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,386. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Recommended Stories