Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 26th

Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Nordstrom, and TJX Companies are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the total quantities of clothing and related accessories that a manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer holds at any given time. They include everything from raw materials and work-in-progress to finished garments ready for sale. Effective management of apparel stocks balances supply and demand to minimize costs, avoid overstocking or stockouts, and ensure timely fulfillment of customer orders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

ROST stock traded down $14.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.26. 18,532,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,793. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $25.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,555,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,812. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,008.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,730. The company has a market capitalization of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $973.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $972.98. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

JWN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 50,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Nordstrom has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Shares of TJX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,581. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

