Best Metaverse Stocks To Research – May 26th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Xiao-I are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop the hardware, software, platforms or content enabling immersive virtual worlds known as the metaverse. They include firms active in areas such as virtual and augmented reality, blockchain-based virtual economies, online gaming communities and related infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of interconnected digital environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.97. The company has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ:AIXI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.39. 423,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,032. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

