Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

GameStop, Autodesk, Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, Target, Arista Networks, and SEA are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, distributing or exhibiting entertainment content—such as films, television series, video games, music and live events. These equities often include movie studios, streaming services, gaming firms and theme-park operators, and their performance typically reflects consumer demand for leisure and media experiences. Investors follow entertainment stocks to gain exposure to trends in content consumption and consumer discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,274,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.64 and a 200-day moving average of $286.45.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.73. 8,084,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.71. 7,156,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,290. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.80 and a beta of 1.70. SEA has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $165.90.

