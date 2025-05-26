Bank of America Boosts Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Price Target to $218.00

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $217.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 1.1%

About Gulfport Energy

GPOR stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

