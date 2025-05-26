Top Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 26th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Intuit, D-Wave Quantum, Coinbase Global, Salesforce, and Workday are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, investment houses, and real?estate finance companies. Owning these stocks entitles shareholders to a stake in the institution’s equity and potential dividends, but also exposes them to sector-specific risks like interest?rate fluctuations, credit defaults, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.37. 16,808,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded up $54.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $720.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $734.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $616.76 and a 200 day moving average of $620.65.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,422,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,253,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,748. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $246.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.62.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,878,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.55. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Workday (WDAY)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $34.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.01. 9,908,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

