Gold Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that explore for, mine or process gold, giving investors direct exposure to the precious metal’s market. Their share prices tend to move in line with gold prices but are also influenced by factors such as mining costs, reserve levels and corporate performance. By owning gold stocks, investors gain potential leverage to changes in gold prices, albeit with added company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,522,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,946. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

