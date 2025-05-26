Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $319,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

