Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Up 20.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) rose 20.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 285,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 73,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Innovotech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.