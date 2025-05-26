Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
