Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

5/16/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

