Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on May 26th, 2025

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/22/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 5/16/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.
  • 5/16/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/8/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.