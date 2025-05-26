Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

