Yoffe Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,485 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $314.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.54.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.