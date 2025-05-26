Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $260.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

