Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter McKenzie Sells 32,051 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 32,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.26 ($26.79), for a total value of A$1,322,424.26 ($858,717.05).

Peter McKenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Peter McKenzie sold 102,220 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$39.97 ($25.95), for a total transaction of A$4,085,733.40 ($2,653,073.64).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Peter McKenzie sold 261,105 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$37.84 ($24.57), for a total transaction of A$9,880,474.31 ($6,415,892.41).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

