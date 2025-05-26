Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$27,302.21 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.39, for a total transaction of C$27,302.21.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$89,850.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$317,156.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$156,300.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 320,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,463. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.91 and a 12 month high of C$22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.41.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Further Reading

