REAP Financial Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

REAP Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $14,052,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,707.52. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,549 shares of company stock worth $48,993,741 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $627.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

