Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Adobe by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $407.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
