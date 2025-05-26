Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,036.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $962.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,211.22. The firm has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

