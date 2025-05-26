REAP Financial Group LLC Buys 265 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

