Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

5/23/2025 – Equinix had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $990.00 to $986.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $970.00 to $990.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Equinix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/1/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $978.00 to $1,018.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/22/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,020.00 to $970.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $978.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $863.46. The company had a trading volume of 441,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,863. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $827.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $662,663,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

