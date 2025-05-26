Travel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 23rd

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, Booking, and BigBear.ai are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car?rental firms and online travel agencies. Their performance tends to reflect consumer confidence, economic conditions and external factors like fuel prices, geopolitical events or public?health developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,010.70. 795,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,595. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $788.20 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.25. The company has a market capitalization of $448.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $120.69. 5,621,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $287.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,519,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,980,993. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,321.76. 75,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,379.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,807.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,895.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 83,681,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036,163. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Featured Stories